Las Vegas boy’s Heroes & Hearts organization recognizes community workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community is a caring one and this story shows age doesn’t matter.

The local non-profit Heroes & Hearts, which was founded by 6-year-old Justyn Boumah, recognized culinary workers Friday with a special breakfast.

The organization likes to make sure deserving people in the community aren’t overlooked.

Not only did a few dozen culinary workers get breakfast, but they also received handwritten notes from Boumah, and specially prepared gift bags with some of his favorite treats.

It was a tough year for Las Vegas culinary workers and many of them faced layoffs as the casino industry shut down during the pandemic.

Boumah does this event annually and calls it The Blessing Day.

Boumah, along with the help of his parents, started the organization with the mission to educate, encourage, and empower marginalized or overlooked communities globally through literacy, leadership, and legacy.