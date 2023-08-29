LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has become known as the Entertainment Capital of the World. But did you know that these 8 bands got their start in the city?

Imagine Dragons (est. 2009) has become one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Within a year of its June 2017 release, their third studio album “EVOLVE” went double-platinum, yielding three back-to-back #1 singles: “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Whatever It Takes.” Frontman Dan Reynolds grew up in Las Vegas. The band’s most recent release is a recording of its September Las Vegas concert of the Mercury World Tour.

Panic! At the Disco (2004-2023) was an American pop-rock band formed by childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson while they were still attending high school. The lineup of the band changed throughout its life-time, with the band breaking up in January 2023 with only frontman Urie remaining from the original members. The band’s latest album “Viva Las Vengeance” was released in August 2022.

The Killers (est. 2001) is a rock band formed in Las Vegas by Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning in 2001. Their debut single “Mr. Brightside” is also their best-selling song in the United States, where it has sold over 3.5 million copies. The band will be headlining at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival in September.

Five Finger Death Punch (est. 2005) is a heavy metal band formed in 2005 in Las Vegas. 5FDP has released nine studio albums. 5FDP is currently touring alongside Metallica for the “M72” world tour starting in April 2023 through September 2023. The bands latest album, “AfterLife,” was released in August 2022.

Falling in Reverse (est. 2008) is an American rock band originally formed by lead vocalist Ronnie Radke while he was incarcerated. The group’s debut album wasn’t released until July 2011, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. The band is set to being touring with Avenged Sevenfold starting September 16.

Escape the Fate (est. 2004) is a rock band that originally included “Falling in Reverse” singer Radke before his incarceration. The band has released 7 albums, with their 8th album “Out of the Shadows” set to release on Friday, Sept. 1. The band is currently on tour and will be performing at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Sept. 30.

The Cab (est. 2004) is a rock band formed in Las Vegas in 2004, releasing their first album in April 2008. The band was named “The Band You Need to Know” in 2008. The band’s latest work, an EP titled “Lock Me Up” was released in April 2014. The band teased to a new single on their X account in 2021, but has since been silent.

702 (Est. 1993) is a 90s to 2000s R&B group that formed while sisters LeMisha and Irish Grinstead were students at the Las Vegas Academy of Performing Arts. The band’s name “702” comes from Las Vegas’ area code. In 1999, the group’s song “Where My Girls At?” sold half a million copies in the United States. The band disbanded in 2006.