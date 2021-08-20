Barbershop raising money for Type 1 diabetes research

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s 8 Points of Community Pride, we introduce you to Floyd’s 99 Barbershop which is raising money to help fund research for Type 1 diabetes which is often called juvenile diabetes because it often occurs in children.

Justin Micatrotto, the owner of Floyd’s 99 Barbershop, is holding the fundraising event at his two barbershop locations. One is at 1321 W. Sunset, near the Stephanie Street and the other is at 6580 S. Rainbow Road near Sunset Rd.

During the month of August, customers will have the opportunity to buy a barbershop value book for a $5 donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The coupons in the book are valued at $35 and are valid from 9/1/2021 to 10/31/2021. Customers who donate less than $5 can fill out a paper sneaker for display in the shop.