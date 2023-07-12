LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With triple-digit temperatures in the high teens expected within the next week, many in the Las Vegas valley are looking for the best ways to beat the heat. Luckily, there are many unique ways to do precisely that.
- One of the Vegas valley’s waterparks
Places like Cowabunga Vegas in Henderson and Summerlin offer not just a respite from the heat but a lot of fun at the same time.
- Immersive Disney Animation
Experiencing your favorite Disney animation moments at the Immersive Disney Animation exhibit is a family-friendly way to stay out of the sun.
- Paradox Museum
Described as a “collection of mind-twisting and eye-tricking exhibits,” not only can you avoid the scorching temps, but you’ll get fodder for the Instagram feed at the same time.
- Stranger Things: The Official Store
If you’d like to escape into the Upside Down, where the word is the weather is quite chilly, the Stranger Things store offers 80s nostalgia and merch!
- Catch a movie
There is no shortage of movie theaters in the Las Vegas valley that are chilly and equipped with comfy seats. Maybe this is the time to catch the newest addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise or Indiana Jones’ last adventure.
- Lake Mead, Colorado River, Lake Mohave
With levels on the rebound in June, there is plenty of very cold water for recreation. Boat and personal watercraft rental is available and kayak tours on the Colorado River below the dam can be embarked upon.
- Ice Bars
They may be for adults only, but minus5 offers below-freezing bars constructed of ice. Don’t worry about being too cold either. The bar provides parkas or faux fur coats to anyone who wants one.
- Ice Skating
Even in the desert, there are places to hit the ice. Ice rinks are available and offer skating and skate rentals at locations like City National Arena and the Las Vegas Ice Center.