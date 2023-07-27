As the 2023 summer movie season hits its last stride, it’s good to note that there are many unique ways to catch a movie in the Las Vegas valley. Here are eight of them.

Splish-Splash Cinema

At 8:00 p.m. on Mondays, The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas becomes the splashiest place to take in a blockbuster with their Dive In Movies series. Upcoming screenings include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Parent Trap, and Black Adam.

Old-School Drive-In

It’s a tradition from the olden days, drive-in movies, for many, were THE way to watch a cinematic adventure. There are a few locations in the Las Vegas valley where one can still take in a movie from the comfort of their vehicle, including West Wind.

New-School Sphere

It may not be open yet, but the brightest bulb on the Las Vegas skyline will soon become the world’s most interesting movie theater. Sphere will soon host the newest project from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, called Postcard From Earth. Its first showing is set for Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:00 p.m., running anywhere from $69 to $199 via Ticketmaster.

Foodie Theater

Art Houz is a unique movie experience for those hungry for both a cinematic experience and food. The venue not only has screenings of the newest films, but also an enticing food and drink menu that you can enjoy in its restaurant, or even in the theater.

Burger And A Blockbuster?

Part drive-thru burger stop, part drive-in movie, Snappy’s offers fast food and entertainment to take in while the customer eats. Upcoming screenings include the Jean Claude Van Damme classic Bloodsport and the animated family film Kung Foo Panda.

Christopher Nolan Approves This Message.

With 2023’s Oppenheimer presenting what might be the pinnacle of IMAX, a few Las Vegas theaters take advantage of the format. AMC Town Square 18 presents 70MM showings of director Christopher Nolan’s film, while Brenden Palms 14 also has IMAX screenings featuring “luxury electric recliners.”

Catch The ‘Feels’

The D-BOX experience is described as “highly precise and immersive haptic technology that provides feedback to the entire body.” It’s a unique way to feel a movie, and the feature is available at Maya Cinemas in North Las Vegas, Galaxy Boulevard Mall, and Galaxy Theatres Cannery. Currently, the theater is showing Barbie with D-BOX technology.

It’s Madness I Tell Ya …

Movie Madness restarts in August in various areas in North Las Vegas. Screenings include Lightyear at Valley View Park, Vivo at Tom Williams Elementary, and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile at Deer Springs Park. Movie Madness is free, and the screenings start at dusk.