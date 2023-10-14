LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is recognized as one of the best places in America to satisfy a sweet tooth. On National Dessert Day, 8newsnow.com looks at eight great places to get dessert in the Las Vegas valley, according to Yelp.

what’s Crepe

8665 West Flamingo Road, #106

Kassandra V on Yelp says, “The strawberry tart crepe has a hold on me. Super delicious, crunchy, fruity and not too sweet. The winter melon tea is refreshing and such a classic choice.”

Yo Mochi

10271 S Eastern Avenue, Unit 116

Jennifer And Jerome L. say, “This is such a hidden gem if you love mochi donuts or mochi textured baked goods! The place is clean and cutely themed with their throwback vibes and a free arcade in the back to tie it all in.”

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery

9484 W Flamingo Rd, Suite 165

517 Fremont Street

Megan W. said, “They have so many flavors, and they even had the fall flavors out! I got the double stuffed cookies and cream, and the seasonal strawberry rhubarb oatmeal crumble. My husband got the brown sugar milk tea with boba, and it was a hit!”

Is Sweet

5288 Spring Mountain Road, #101

Mary Y. said, “This is a chef kiss bread toast! ‍My friend and I really enjoyed the bread toast with ice cream.”

Blue Bubble

5165 S Fort Apache Road, Suite 175

Jennine K. said, “I’ve never had a creme brulee in a coconut but it was SO DELICIOUS!! […] The cakes are all so cute and creative.”

La Luna Tea and Dessert Bar

7960 S Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 8000f

9310 S Eastern Avenue, #105

Jen H. said, “The instagrammed puppy mousse was light and not too sweet! Perfectly paired with the ice fruit teas we ordered.”

Sweet Garden Japanese Cheesecake

9730 W. Tropicana Avenue, #130

Shannon H. said, “The staff was friendly & welcoming as soon as we walked in. Every product in the case looked so yummy that I wanted to try all of them.”

Suzuya Patisserie

7365 S Buffalo Drive, Suite 115

Aubrey H. said, “My favorite is their Royal Milk tea-its not too sweet like has a perfect balance. They sell an amazing shokupan (loaf of bread) that is made here in the store. Its always so fresh and so soft and its a whole loaf so you can cut it yourself.”