LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the “entertainment capital of the world,” Las Vegas can be quite magical. Up and down the Strip, thrilling magic shows are performed nightly, captivating thousands of locals and visitors alike.
In no particular order, here are eight of the greatest Las Vegas magicians.
Copperfield, who some critics have called “the greatest magician in the world,” has been performing in Las Vegas since 1996. The Emmy Award winner is the first living illusionist to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He is currently performing at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Tickets can be found here.
In what’s been called “the #1 best-selling magic show in Las Vegas,” Angel has been performing in Las Vegas since 2005, first at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, before moving to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. According to Criss’ website, he is the most-watched magician in history.
Angel’s show “Mindfreak” is currently showing at Planet Hollywood. Tickets can be found at this link.
The only person in the world to win “America’s Got Talent” twice, Lim is the 2015 world FISM Champion for close-up card magic. Howie Mandell once said the self-proclaimed “Slight of Hand Artist” did the “best close-up magic ever.”
Lim’s show “LIMITLESS” is showing at Mirage Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased here.
Penn and Teller, who as of 2023 have been working together for 48 years, have won “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” nine times. The duo have hosted the hit series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” on The CW Network for 10 years.
Tickets for Penn and Teller’s show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino can be found at this link.
Blaine is an American illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer known for high-profile feats and stunts. Blaine has set (and broken) several world records throughout his career.
Blaine is returning to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas starting Dec. 29. Tickets can be found here.
Franco was the first magician to win “America’s Got Talent” in 2014 during the show’s 9th season. Franco also hosts annual supply and fund drives for Nevada’s Animal Foundation.
“Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly” is shown at The LINQ Hotel and Experience in the Mat Franco Theater. Tickets can be bought here.
Another “America’s Got Talent” alumni, “Piff” has headlined at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino for the past five years, performing over 250 shows a year alongside Mr. Piffles, “The world’s only magic performing chihuahua.”
Tickets for Piff’s show can be purchased here.
Named Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society, Kramer headlines her own show at the Westgate Resort and Casino. Kramer does “mind-boggling magic and mentalism” which is described as “jaw-dropping fun for all!”
Tickets for “The Magic of Jen Kramer” can be found here.
But wait… there’s more…
For our next trick, an extra Strip magician has made the list!
Burton competed on “America’s Got Talent” and has made multiple appearances on various seasons of the show. He has performed in Las Vegas at several venues along the Strip.
Tickets for Burton’s current show can be found here.