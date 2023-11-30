LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the “entertainment capital of the world,” Las Vegas can be quite magical. Up and down the Strip, thrilling magic shows are performed nightly, captivating thousands of locals and visitors alike.

In no particular order, here are eight of the greatest Las Vegas magicians.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: David Copperfield attends the David Copperfield Ride Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Pier 78 on September 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Ride of Fame)

David Copperfield

Copperfield, who some critics have called “the greatest magician in the world,” has been performing in Las Vegas since 1996. The Emmy Award winner is the first living illusionist to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He is currently performing at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Tickets can be found here.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Criss Angel attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Criss Angel

In what’s been called “the #1 best-selling magic show in Las Vegas,” Angel has been performing in Las Vegas since 2005, first at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, before moving to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. According to Criss’ website, he is the most-watched magician in history.

Angel’s show “Mindfreak” is currently showing at Planet Hollywood. Tickets can be found at this link.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Shin Lim attends the Premiere Of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on October 21, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Shin Lim

The only person in the world to win “America’s Got Talent” twice, Lim is the 2015 world FISM Champion for close-up card magic. Howie Mandell once said the self-proclaimed “Slight of Hand Artist” did the “best close-up magic ever.”

Lim’s show “LIMITLESS” is showing at Mirage Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased here.

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 01: Penn Jillette (L) and Teller of the comedy/magic team Penn & Teller perform at the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena to support victims of the October 1 tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip on December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Penn and Teller

Penn and Teller, who as of 2023 have been working together for 48 years, have won “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” nine times. The duo have hosted the hit series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” on The CW Network for 10 years.

Tickets for Penn and Teller’s show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino can be found at this link.

JERSEY CITY, NJ – MAY 05: Magician David Blaine speaks during Genius Gala 6.0 at Liberty Science Center on May 5, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Liberty Science Center)

David Blaine

Blaine is an American illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer known for high-profile feats and stunts. Blaine has set (and broken) several world records throughout his career.

Blaine is returning to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas starting Dec. 29. Tickets can be found here.

Source: Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly

Mat Franco

Franco was the first magician to win “America’s Got Talent” in 2014 during the show’s 9th season. Franco also hosts annual supply and fund drives for Nevada’s Animal Foundation.

“Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly” is shown at The LINQ Hotel and Experience in the Mat Franco Theater. Tickets can be bought here.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 11: Contestant Piff the Magic Dragon attends the “America’s Got Talent” season 10 taping at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Piff the Magic Dragon

Another “America’s Got Talent” alumni, “Piff” has headlined at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino for the past five years, performing over 250 shows a year alongside Mr. Piffles, “The world’s only magic performing chihuahua.”

Tickets for Piff’s show can be purchased here.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 26: Magician Jen Kramer (L) and Akil the Dapper Assistant from “The Magic of Jen Kramer” show attend the grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Jen Kramer

Named Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society, Kramer headlines her own show at the Westgate Resort and Casino. Kramer does “mind-boggling magic and mentalism” which is described as “jaw-dropping fun for all!”

Tickets for “The Magic of Jen Kramer” can be found here.

But wait… there’s more…

For our next trick, an extra Strip magician has made the list!

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 23: Illusionist Nathan Burton performs during his new show, “Nathan Burton Comedy Magic” at the Flamingo Las Vegas April 23, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada, (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Heat Communications)

Nathan Burton

Burton competed on “America’s Got Talent” and has made multiple appearances on various seasons of the show. He has performed in Las Vegas at several venues along the Strip.

Tickets for Burton’s current show can be found here.