LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you missed the GR8 Holiday Food Drive sponsored by Smith’s Food & Drug and 8 News Now, there’s still time to help by donating to any one of a number of food pantries in the Las Vegas valley.

The Smith’s/KLAS drive aided Project 150, which helps support homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

But area pantries always need donations, especially during the holiday season. Leslie Carmine, of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, said her pantry is looking for holiday foods, including frozen turkeys and refrigerated hams.

Below is a list of valley pantries, all part of the Three Square Food Bank, that might need some extra attention.

Rosa Martinez of Three Square suggests that those planning to donate call ahead or check the websites (click on the link) for drop-off sites and hours of operation.

More information on donations to Las Vegas valley food pantries is at Three Square.