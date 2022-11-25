LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more.

The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892 two-act ballet uses state-of-the-art projection and sound for an updated musical spectacle. Through Dec. 30 at The Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South (adjacent to the Aria), 866-983-4279. A more traditional version plays at The Smith Center, Dec. 9-24.

Enchant: Resorts World Las Vegas offers the “world’s largest Christmas light maze and village” on the Strip. Ice skating, a search for missing reindeer and a trip through the village are included. Also at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Christmas in Hell: A comedic trip for adults at Notoriety of Neonopolis. Off-Broadway show features story, music and lyrics by Gary Apple of “The Simpsons” fame. At its website, Notoriety advises leaving the kids at home. Sounds like a fun night for all. 450 Fremont St., 702-472-7514.

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens: From after Thanksgiving weekend through Jan. 19 the resort’s gardens put Christmas on display. The holiday at Bellagio offers beauty in natural fragrances and colors of the season. The resort claims “this ever-changing natural display is the single most significant component of Bellagio’s design, fulfilling the promise of creating the most extraordinary hotel in the world.”

Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan: We’ll be the first to tell you it’s not a pond in Northern Michigan or Minnesota or Ontario. But it might be the next best thing. The Cosmopolitan calls it a “charming winter experience unlike any other on The Strip. … Surround yourself in the spirit of the season.” A reimagined mountaintop chalet is part of the experience. Call 702-698-6797.

Ethel M. Chocolates Factory Holiday Cactus Garden Lights: Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 5 until Jan. 1. Famous hot chocolate, photographs with Santa and bite or two from the popular food truck. A $1 entrance fee per person will be required and donated to Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, 800-438-4356.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Positive reviews abound for Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show. From now through Jan. 8 it’s a neat way to brighten a family’s outlook for the holiday season. Interstate 15 north to Speedway Boulevard, Exit 54, 702-222-9777.