LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — My mother-in-law was a champion thrift-store shopper. No longer with us, her daughter is the new champ. From knickknacks to Depression-era glassware to designer clothing and handbags. Two of the most important women in my life could hunt down these items.
The valley has several great thrift stores for smart, patient shoppers. Here are eight great ones to explore:
- Goodwill of Southern Nevada: Surely the smart shopper can find something at one of 17 thrift stores in the valley.
- Opportunity Village: Look for color-coded tag sales. Often good buys on gently used furniture, too. 390 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, 702-383-1082.
- Castaways Resale Store: If you can’t do in-person haggling, check the online stores. 241 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, 702-425-914
- Savers: Six locations in the valley. Variety, especially in small kitchen appliances.
- Habitat for Humanity Restore: We’re listing this one purely because of personal preference. If you’re a home improvement enthusiast, you just got to visit. 4580 W. Sahara Ave, No. 120, Las Vegas, 702-638-6477.
- Charleston Thrift Store: Reopened a few months ago after going dark during pandemic. 1548 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, 702-388-1446.
- Faith Lutheran Thrift Store: For more than 30 years the store has helped fund programs for the middle and high schools. 2211 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, 702-242-0224.
- Salvation Army Thrift Store: Four locations in the valley, including one in Henderson and one in North Las Vegas. Link will provide a list of locations, driving directions and phone numbers.