LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages.

Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County Library District gems. Click here for a list of library locations, and be sure to sign up for the district’s monthly newsletter to keep up on activities.

Several libraries offer a Kids Cafe with free meals for youngsters and teens. There are even podcasting classes for ages 18 and older.

In the meantime, here are 8 great free programs (most are half-hour classes/sessions) offered by the district. Not every library has the same programs, so a quick online visit is suggested.

Employ NV Career Hub: Five libraries — Clark County, East Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mesquite and West Las Vegas — offer resources for people looking for their first job or trying to start a new career. Call ahead to confirm availability and make an appointment for a consultation.

Arts and Crafts in the Teen Zone: A series of crafts sessions designed specifically for teenagers. Times vary, and projects change each Wednesday.

Stay and Play: Little ones up to 5 years old and their caregivers can join in for stories, songs and activities designed to build literary skills.

Five & Under Storytime: Designed for families with youngsters up to 5 years old. Rhymes, movement activities, books and songs geared toward improving language skills.

Fun with STEM: The acronym stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Another class for preschoolers, with five play-based learning stations to develop skills.

Homeschooling Meet-up: Something new for parents who are teaching their children at home. Early sessions are expected to be casual, with sharing of ideas the initial goal.

Teen Zone Hours: A hangout for teens, with video gaming, movie screening, anime and manga, board games and more. Suitable for ages 13-17.

Starry Knight Chess Club: For beginners and the more accomplished players, the chess club offers a meeting location for all ages.

There are more — many, many more classes and sessions — including for those interested in listening to vinyl records (remember those?), making LEGO projects and even a Friday lunch and social hour for seniors (60 and older) with help from the Three Square food bank.