LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you still find all these high-tech gadgets intimidating, here’s good news: The Las Vegas valley offers several programs that are free or relatively inexpensive so senior citizens can develop their computer skills. Here are eight to explore:

Clark County Library District: Perhaps the best place to start. The district boasts more than 1 million computer usage sessions by visitors in 2021-22. Classes are offered in several different computer fields at valley libraries, including how to manage your smartphone or iPhone. Click here for a list.

Northwest Career College: Free computer classes for the community start Nov. 28 at the school’s campus, 7361 Prairie Falcon Road, Suite 130. Classes are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 702-213-4802.

Centennial Hills Center: Several programs are offered at the Active Adult Center, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, including a daily computer lab. 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702.

East Las Vegas Community Center: Basic computer classes are offered every two weeks, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, through December. Cost is $20 per session. 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Stupak Community Center: One-hour classes for those 18 and older are available in English (6 30 p.m. Mondays) and Spanish (6:30 p.m. Thursdays). Cost is $30. The center also has a computer lab that is open daily (Monday through Saturday). Hours vary. 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.

Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center: Several classes open only to members of the center are scheduled through the winter. The center also has a computer lab. 330 W. Washington Ave., 702-445-7105.

Heritage Park Senior Facility: Henderson seniors can sign up at no cost for classes in computer orientation and how to use technical devices. 300 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson, 702-267-2950.

College of Southern Nevada: The school’s spring session has a ton of noncredit courses that might help seniors looking to expand their technological understanding. Computer Basics runs Saturdays (Jan. 21 and Jan. 28), for four hours each session, at a cost of $125.

NOTE: Be sure to call first. Some facilities could cancel sessions because of low enrollment.

