As the holiday season hits its apex, some will want to caffeinate thoroughly before taking on the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day. Here are eight great coffee shops around the Las Vegas valley to get that energetic coffee buzz and maybe some sweet treats to boot.

Cecile B. on Yelp complimented the iced matcha and coffee, adding, “Probably one of the best coffees and teas I’ve had.”

1114 S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104

Alaska M. on Yelp enjoyed the coffee and food, saying, “Every visit, I’m never disappointed by the drinks. They always come up with creative and tasty drink ideas.”

8878 S Eastern Ave Ste 102 Las Vegas, NV 89123

Amber I. on Yelp praised Dig It Coffee’s atmosphere and the food, saying, “I love the atmosphere and people are always friendly when I come in.”

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110 Las Vegas, NV 89104

Caroline L. on Yelp called Almond & Oat a cute mom-and-pop coffee shop, saying that any of the location’s specialty lattes are “delicious and unique.”

10445 Spencer St Ste 110 Las Vegas, NV 89183

Maya T. on Yelp said Better Days is her go-to breakfast spot, adding that her favorite thing to get is the Dragon Berry Smoothie.

8635 W Rome Blvd Ste 100 Las Vegas, NV 89149

Jackie B. on Yelp says she always walks out of the cafe with a huge box full of goodies and loves their teas, coffee, and other specialty drinks.

4258 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89102

673 N Stephanie St Henderson, NV 89014

Kayla R. on Yelp called the waffle breakfast sandwich “insanely tasty,” adding that the pecan cinnamon bun was “insane.”

5660 S Hualapai Way Unit 104 Las Vegas, NV 89148

Marie T. on Yelp loves Coffee N Rock’s vibe, describing it as “super chill with awesome rock music.” Her go to breakfast is the War Pig sandwich, saying that it is “huge and filling.”

1160 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 100 Las Vegas, NV 89183