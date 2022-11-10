LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada has its attractions, to be sure. If you’re looking for family-themed entertainment or things to do, here are eight great offerings:
- Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: We’ll start here because the holidays are upon us. Positive reviews abound for Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show. From now through Jan. 8 it’s a neat way to brighten a family’s outlook for the holiday season. Interstate 15 north to Speedway Boulevard, Exit 54, 702-222-9777.
- Dale Etheridge Planetarium at the College of Southern Nevada: A hidden jewel of North Las Vegas, it offers public and private shows. 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., 702-0651-4759.
- Las Vegas Natural History Museum: From dinosaurs and marine life to the wonders of ancient Egypt. You’ll find interactive exhibits and special events. 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 702-384-3466.
- Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum: So the butterfly exhibit and botanical garden are outside, but the museum — which is included in the admission price — is an escape. So is the Boomtown 1905. 333 S. Valley View Blvd., 702-822-7700.
- Discovery Children’s Museum: Three floors of ” heart-pumping, brain-boosting, curiosity-quenching fun.” Their words. Pretty sure the kids and the kid in you will enjoy. 360 Promenade Place, 702-382-3445.
- Downtown Container Park: Open-air shopping center with boutique retail shops, restaurants and live entertainment. The idea is for family fun. 707 Fremont St., 702-359-9982.
- The Adventuredome: Inside the Circus Circus is a 5-acre, indoor amusement park, complete with rides and an arcade. 2880 Las Vegas Boulevard South, 702-794-3939.
- Big Apple Coaster: If you’re looking for thrills, this might be the option. Inside New York-New York on the Strip. Price for single rides vary, but bet on about $20 during off-peak times. 3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South.