People don’t call Las Vegas the “entertainment capital of the world” for no reason. At any given time there are dozens of shows employing thousands of entertainers on the world-famous Strip and providing captivating performances for the millions of travelers who find their way to Vegas.

These are 8 shows thrilling Las Vegas tourists and locals alike (in no particular order.)

As a note, you will notice no musicians residencies or magicians are included here. They should probably have a list of their own (hint for future articles?)

FILE – Cast members from Cirque du Soleil perform on stage during the “KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2015. Cirque du Soleil is planning a brand new, eye-popping show, “Mad Apple” on the Las Vegas Strip this spring. It will feature stand-up comedians, close-up magic and a live band playing pop music alongside its famous acrobats and contortionists. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Mad Apple

This show, created by Cirque du Soleil, includes “New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic, and comedy.”

Mad Apple performs Friday to Tuesday at New York New York

Courtesy: Spiegelworld

Absinthe

Described as “unapologetically raunchy and undeniably hilarious,” this Strip sensation promises a “madcap crew of extraordinary exhibitionists is defying the laws of gravity or the limits of good taste.”

Absinthe performs at Caesars Palace

Awakening

Awakening is described as “dazzling spectacle” that features “new characters, costumes, choreography and original music, all set on one of the most technologically advanced stages ever designed.”

Awakening performs at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Cast members perform during the grand reopening of “The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil” at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

The Beatles LOVE

Music from “The Fab Four” is brought to life onstage as the John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s works are further immortalized in “aerial performances, extreme sports, and urban and freestyle dance.”

The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday to Saturday at The Mirage

“O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrates 24th anniversary (Credit: Cirque du Soleil)

“O” by Cirque du Soleil

According to the Cirque du Soleil website, in “O” “the grace of water and the idea of infinity inspire world-class divers, synchronized swimmers, and acrobats to create an experience that is simply magnificent.”

“O” by Cirque du Soleil performs Wednesday to Sunday at Bellagio

The Moon Goddess descends to the stage in Cirque’s Michael Jackson ONE

Michael Jackson ONE

Inspired by the music of the King of Pop, ONE focuses on “choreography and visual effects” that pay “special attention to the music of the show itself.”

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday to Monday at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Blue Man Group performs at Luxor Hotel & Casino (KLAS-TV)

Blue Man Group

The legendary Bue Man Group will “rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit” promising music, laughter, and surprises.

Blue Man Group performs at Luxor

Tournament of Kings

The “dinner-and-a-show” experience takes guests back to medieval times with a ” live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery.”

Tournament of Kings performs Thursday to Monday at Excalibur