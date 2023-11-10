People don’t call Las Vegas the “entertainment capital of the world” for no reason. At any given time there are dozens of shows employing thousands of entertainers on the world-famous Strip and providing captivating performances for the millions of travelers who find their way to Vegas.
These are 8 shows thrilling Las Vegas tourists and locals alike (in no particular order.)
As a note, you will notice no musicians residencies or magicians are included here. They should probably have a list of their own (hint for future articles?)
Mad Apple
This show, created by Cirque du Soleil, includes “New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic, and comedy.”
Mad Apple performs Friday to Tuesday at New York New York
Absinthe
Described as “unapologetically raunchy and undeniably hilarious,” this Strip sensation promises a “madcap crew of extraordinary exhibitionists is defying the laws of gravity or the limits of good taste.”
Absinthe performs at Caesars Palace
Awakening
Awakening is described as “dazzling spectacle” that features “new characters, costumes, choreography and original music, all set on one of the most technologically advanced stages ever designed.”
Awakening performs at Wynn Las Vegas
The Beatles LOVE
Music from “The Fab Four” is brought to life onstage as the John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s works are further immortalized in “aerial performances, extreme sports, and urban and freestyle dance.”
The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday to Saturday at The Mirage
“O” by Cirque du Soleil
According to the Cirque du Soleil website, in “O” “the grace of water and the idea of infinity inspire world-class divers, synchronized swimmers, and acrobats to create an experience that is simply magnificent.”
“O” by Cirque du Soleil performs Wednesday to Sunday at Bellagio
Michael Jackson ONE
Inspired by the music of the King of Pop, ONE focuses on “choreography and visual effects” that pay “special attention to the music of the show itself.”
Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday to Monday at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Blue Man Group
The legendary Bue Man Group will “rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit” promising music, laughter, and surprises.
Blue Man Group performs at Luxor
Tournament of Kings
The “dinner-and-a-show” experience takes guests back to medieval times with a ” live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery.”
Tournament of Kings performs Thursday to Monday at Excalibur