September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, along with our Community Pride partners, Findlay Automotive, NV Energy, Nevada Stare Bank and Southwest Medical Associates, will help raise awareness of Childhood Cancer.

Childhood cancer rates have risen slightly for the past few decades but because of major treatment advances, more than 80% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children from infancy to age 14.