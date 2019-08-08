childhood cancer awareness

Childhood Cancer Awareness

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Love, Titos, along with our Community Pride partners, Findlay Automotive, NV Energy, Nevada Stare Bank and Southwest Medical Associates, will help raise awareness of Childhood Cancer.

Childhood cancer rates have risen slightly for the past few decades but because of major treatment advances, more than 80% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children from infancy to age 14.

Nevada Childhood
Cancer Foundation

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1993 which offers over 40 programs and services

Alex's Lemonade
Stand Foundation

In August of 2004, Alex passed away at the age of eight, knowing that, with the help of others, she had raised more than $1 million to help find a cure for the disease that took her life.

Each year, NVCCF provides:

  • Over 20 programs and services at no cost
  • Patient and family counseling
  • Tutoring & education services for children
  • In-patient classroom at Sunrise Children’s Hospital
  • Financial support for families in due to diagnosis
  • Over 20 healing arts, wellness services, and support groups
  • Camp Cartwheel summer camp

