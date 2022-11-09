Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by P3 Health Partners

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
61°
Las Vegas
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
8 News Now Investigators
National News
Entertainment
Politics Now
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Locals concerned about Thanksgiving turkey shortage
Top Stories
International glue shortage affects Las Vegas Motor …
Las Vegas pizza makers share tips for homemade
Fired employee returned to kill other employee: report
Suspected DUI driver had suspended registration
Las Vegas Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Las Vegas Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces
UNLV Sports
Aviators
The Big Game
Motorsports Vegas
Top Stories
International glue shortage affects Las Vegas Motor …
Top Stories
Smith’s OT goal extends Knights’ win streak to 8
Top Stories
Golden Knights faceoff: Seeking 8th straight victory
Raiders blow 17-point lead in losing to Jaguars
Rebels can’t overcome turnovers in MW loss to Aztecs
Raiders seek to get offense back in tune
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Get in on the Black Friday deals now with Chapman …
Video
Top Stories
Making heart health a top priority with Intermountain …
Video
Top Stories
Forte And Friends: Guest Chef Residency At Forte …
Video
Million Dollar Reunion: A Tribute Show
Video
An “Awakening” Experience: Wynn’s New Headlining …
Video
Brain Health with Dr. Ketam Hamdan
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by Optum Care Network – Nevada
Las Vegas Crime Mapping
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Hispanic Heritage Month
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find a Job
List a Job
Work for 8 News Now
Search
Please enter a search term.
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by P3 Health Partners
The experts from
P3 Health Partners
will be live at KLAS on Tuesday, November 15 from 3pm to 7pm to answer your questions about Medicare Advantage.
The number to call is 702-650-1101.
NOTE: This number will only be answered on November 15 between 3pm and 7pm.