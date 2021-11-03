Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by Optum Care

The experts from Optum Care will be live at KLAS on Thursday, November 11 from 3pm to 7pm to answer your questions about Medicare open enrollment. The number to call is 702-650-1101.
NOTE: This number will only be answered on November 11 between 3pm and 7pm.
DETAILS
IF YOU’RE 65 OR OLDER
Ask Questions/Get Answers
- Review Enrollment Periods
- Research Options
- Find Financial Help
- Enroll
KNOW YOUR OPTIONS
Know what your options are before the enrollment period ends on December 7. The Optum Care Network of Nevada experts will be standing by with answers to your questions.