Woman brings function and fashion together for women with breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For women undergoing breast cancer surgery, there is an emotional, physical and mental recovery that comes along with it. One challenge is how to look your best when you feel your worst.

There’s a line of adaptive clothing that can help. It’s designed for women battling breast cancer.

“She would just talk about how she would have four to six of these drains hanging from her body,” said Alsion Schickel said as she describes the struggle her friend Wendy faced post surgery.

Out of Wendy’s struggle, an idea was born.

“If you create something for women who are battling breast cancer and surgery that would be amazing,” Schickel.

So, she created the Brobe. It’s part bra, part robe. It snaps for ease and has pockets for convenience. The clothing line offers thousands of women the comfort and confidence they need — but were missing from the market.

“It seemed like they were focused on the sickness of the patient and I just had this light bulb moment of wanting to create something functional and fashionable and focus on the wellness of the patient,” Schickel said.

There are bright colors designed for patients going through mastectomy, reconstruction or augmentation. It helps disguise devices and offers freedom.

“This is an emotional product. This is an emotional business were in. Like to say we’re in the people business, we just happen to sell a really cool product,” Schickel said.

The women-owned small business has grown since it started 10 years ago to also offering clothing for kids. You can see the full line of adaptive clothing at this line.