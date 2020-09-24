Sunrise Health System Hospitals Offering $75, 3D Digital Screening Mammograms Oct. 1-31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Sunrise Health System Hospitals are offering $75, 3D digital screening mammograms for patients without health insurance.

The special program is available Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. But before booking your appointment, there are a few things you need to know:

Program participants must be at least 40 years old.

No doctor’s order required for screening mammograms.

If you have insurance, check with your provider. You may find out that your mammogram is fully covered.

The best way to reduce the risk for breast cancer is through a combination of regular mammograms, routine breast exams by a healthcare professional, and monthly self-breast exams.

Sunrise Health System Hospitals’ locations and mammography offerings the month of October:

Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital

3006 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89109

To schedule a 3D mammogram at the Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, call 1-855-445-2246

Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, the only Accredited Beast Center in Southern Nevada by the National Accreditation Programs for Breast Centers (NAPBC), offers 3D digital mammograms for superior breast cancer detection rates. Mammography patients will receive a small gift in October for joining the fight against breast cancer. One per customer; while supplies last. Click here to learn more about the October Mammogram special.

Red Rock Radiology —A Department of MountainView Hospital

7130 Smoke Ranch Road

Las Vegas, NV 89128

To schedule a 3D mammogram at Red Rock Radiology, call 702-962-7775

Red Rock Radiology, a MountainView Hospital department, is one of the few imaging centers in Las Vegas to offer computer-aided detection (CAD), 3D mammograms. Studies have shown that using CAD can help detect breast cancer earlier when it can be more easily treated.

Southern Hills Hospital

9300 W. Sunset Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

To schedule a 3D mammogram at Southern Hills Hospital, call 702-916-7253

Southern Hills Hospital is one of the few imaging centers in Las Vegas to offer computer-aided detection (CAD), 3D mammograms. Studies have shown that using CAD can help detect breast cancer earlier and be more easily treated. Mammography patients will receive a small gift in October for joining the fight against breast cancer. One per customer; while supplies last.