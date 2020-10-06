Pink takes over as Las Vegas marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has been in the pink, so to speak.

The entire valley got behind Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the proof is in the photos:

Among the famous locations observing the month this past Friday were the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, the High Roller, T-Mobile Arena, the Cosmopolitan, the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas City Hall, Dignity Health, UMC, Silver Lining Advertising, Movement Fitness and Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix.

It’s all part of #PaintNevadaPink to kick-off the month-long initiative to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection.

