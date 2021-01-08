New study raises concerns about certain vitamins, supplements for breast cancer survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a warning for women recovering from breast cancer and it has to do with vitamins and supplements.

A recent study at the Yale Cancer Center revealed a whopping 80% of breast cancer survivors are taking dietary supplements.

Maura Harrigan is a specialist in oncology nutrition and authored the report.

“They fought hard, they got through treatment and now they’re trying to do everything they can,” she said.

The trouble is — most patients could be getting too much of a good thing. Multiple formulations can lead to multiple nutrients and a process called nutrient stacking.

“We’re concerned about fat soluble vitamins A D E K the body stores those and it doesn’t get rid of what you don’t need. Those are the ones I’m always concerned about,” Harrigan said.

Herbal supplements, in particular, may interact with Tamoxifen and other cancer fighting medications lowering their efficacy.

“The herbal preparations could interfere with Tamoxifin and aromatase inhibitors and women treated estrogen positive on one of those medications for 10 years so you don’t want anything to interfere with that dose,” she said.

So, to be safe be sure to share everything with your doctor even if it means bringing all the vitamins and supplements to the doctor so they can see them.