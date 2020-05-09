Buddy Check: Navigating cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the eighth day of every month, 8 News Now reminds you to check on your buddy and make sure she’s doing her monthly self breast exam.

For people with compromised health, like those with undergoing cancer treatment, it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself.

We spoke with oncologists who warned patients to stick to their routine, even if life seems far from normal.

For this month’s segment with Dr. Rupesh Parikh of Comprehensive Cancer Centers, watch the interview in the video above.