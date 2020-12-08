Buddy Check: Important reminder for women to maintain medical routine amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to health, many are more worried about contracting the coronavirus over anything else right now.

But, it’s important for women to remember to make their personal wellness a priority.

Most women are the caretakers of the family, and that’s why it’s critical they don’t overlook their own health and annual exams, like mammograms — even if they think they can’t afford it.

Patty Crowell, the mammography supervisor for Desert Radiology, says some women from different economic backgrounds can fall through the cracks.

“Unfortunately, they’re underinsured or noninsured. Fortunately, there are programs available. There’s the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Women’s Health Connection, the American Cancer Society that can work as an absolutely fabulous resource for these women to help them find programs that will cover their cost or give them low-cost exams,” said Crowell.

Through Desert Radiology’s seven clinics in the valley, roughly 600 mammograms are conducted a month. A majority of them are 3D.

“It’s the new normal for mammography. Mammography is still gold standard, even the 2D version. But 3D allows us to do 1mm slices through the breast so we see finer detail. We’re able to pick up smaller things in the breast. It’s good for every woman… it’s reduced the number of times patients have to come back for additional views,” she noted.

The clinics now have extended hours. They are open as late as 11 p.m. and on Saturdays to accommodate patients.

