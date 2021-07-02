40 unaccompanied migrant children found along Rio Grande in El Paso

by: Staff report

Posted: / Updated:

Border Patrol agents encountered 40 unaccompanied migrant children along the Rio Grande in El Paso. (Border Patrol photo).

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector tweeted Friday that agents encountered 40 unaccompanied migrant children, five of whom had to be rescued when they jumped into the Rio Grande.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted Friday the agents from the Ysleta Station found the kids along the river.

Video attached to the tweet showed agents using lifesavers to pull at least three boys to shore.

“MIGRANTS RESCUED!” Chavez wrote. “#BP#Agents from #Ysleta station discovered over 40 noncitizen unaccompanied children along the river attempting to enter illegally. Despite warnings, 5 of them jumped in the rising waters & were pulled to safety by agents. Outstanding job Ysleta! @cbp#Heroes.”

This is a developing stories. Look for updates as more information becomes available.

