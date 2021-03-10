Zags rally to beat BYU

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs talks on a mobile phone after Gonzaga defeated BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga had to stage a second-half comeback to win its conference title.

Top-ranked Gonzaga trailed by 12 at halftime before pulling out an 88-78 victory over BYU that gives the Bulldogs the West Coast Conference title.

Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help the Zags stay unbeaten this season, now at 26-0.

The Zags responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense.

Suggs took charge down the stretch, hitting consecutive 3-pointers to put Gonzaga up by nine with 1:28 left. Corey Kispert scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.