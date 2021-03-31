West coast hoops making comeback with Gonzaga and UCLA in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 30: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks against Drew Peterson #13 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Gonzaga’s bid for a perfect season will continue into the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA’s unexpected run through the tournament continues.

Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) provided 15 of his 23 points while the Bulldogs outscored Southern Cal, 49-30 in the first half of an 85-66 win over the Trojans. Jalen Suggs just missed a triple-double for the 30-0 Zags, delivering 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Gonzaga captured the West Region.

All-American Corey Kispert had 18 points and eight boards on an “off” night, hitting just six of his 19 shots from the floor. Gonzaga still finished at 50% shooting despite Kispert’s struggles.

Isaiah Mobley delivered 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans, who finished the year 25-8.

UCLA survived a series of nail-biting misses by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds for a 51-49 victory that made the Bruins the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four.

Johnny Juzang (JOO’-zang) poured in 28 points despite playing most of the second half on a sore ankle.

Tyger Campbell added 11 points for the Bruins, who will Gonzaga in the national semifinals.

Franz Wagner missed a pair of 3-point attempts over the final 19 seconds, including one at the buzzer to bounce the top-seeded Wolverines from the tournament.

Hunter Dickinson had a team-high 11 points for Michigan, which shot 39% overall and was 3-for-11 from beyond the arc.