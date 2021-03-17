UCLA faces Michigan State in First Four

UCLA’s Jules Bernard (1) plays against Oregon State in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Henry has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 10-12 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bruins are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 6-9 when opponents exceed 62 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Michigan State has an assist on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) over its previous three contests while UCLA has assists on 37 of 84 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has averaged 70.6 points per game over its last five games. The Bruins have given up 72 points per game over that stretch.