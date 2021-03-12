No. 23 Colorado holds off Cal 61-58 in Pac-12 quarterfinals

Colorado’s Jeriah Horne, left, and California’s Kuany Kuany scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evan Battey scored 15 points and No. 23 Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat California 61-58 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Buffaloes and Bears had a long wait after the two previous games went through three overtimes, setting up a true Pac-12 after dark game.

They played like it was Pac-12 shooting after dark once the game started, combining to miss 36 shots in the first half. Colorado finally got a few to fall, using a 15-3 run to go up 11, and withstood a late Cal run to close out a more-difficult-than-expected win over the tournament’s No. 11 seed.