NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga

Big Tournament
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates as he walks off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Writer

The NCAA Tournament still looks like the field versus Gonzaga. The Bulldogs crushed Creighton, and Michigan manhandled Florida State, putting three No. 1 seeds into the Elite Eight. But joining them were two teams — No. 6 USC and No. 11 UCLA — from the underappreciated Pac-12 Conference, suggesting few selection committee members stayed up late enough to judge the caliber of basketball being played on the West Coast. In Monday’s games, No. 1 Baylor — the last of seven entries from the Big 12 Conference — plays No. 3 Arkansas, and No. 2 Houston meets 12th seed Oregon State.

