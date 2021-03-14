Mountain West lands two teams in NCAA Tournament; Aztecs and Aggies make the field

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 9: Signage on display to commemorate March Madness and the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four as seen on March 9, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The seeds are set for March Madness and the Mountain West Conference landed a couple of spots. San Diego State (23-4) gets the automatic bid from the MWC and is the 6th seed in the Midwest Region. The Aztecs meet 11 seeded Syracuse (17-11) on Friday March 19.

The 11 seed Utah State Aggies (20-8), who lost to the Aztecs in the MWC championship game, will play March 19 against 6 seeded Texas Tech (17-10) in the South Region.

The locations for specific games in not set, but the games will be played in the Indianapolis area and partial crowds (25% of capacity) will be allowed to attend. There was no 2020 NCAA Tournament because of fears over the coronavirus.

