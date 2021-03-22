Mountain West goes winless in the NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) shoots a 3-point shot while Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

LAS VEGAS – Utah State and San Diego State went into the NCAA Tournament as underdogs and both teams lived down to those expectations. The Mountain West Conference continues its futility in the Big Dance by going 0-2 this season.

Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53. The Red Raiders can reach their third straight Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday. Neemias Queta had 11 points and tied the school’s single-game record with seven blocks to lead Utah State. The Red Raiders trailed most of the first half but took control with a 13-0 run early in the second half and never trailed again.

No. 11 seed Syracuse held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game and sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as the Orange cruised to a 78-62 victory and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Marek Dolezaj added 11 points as Syracuse moved on to play third-seeded West Virginia. Jordan Schakel had 17 points for the Aztecs but the nation’s third-best 3-point shooter was just 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. Matt Mitchell also had 17 points on 8-of-19 shooting.