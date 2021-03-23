March was bound to be mad; NCAA tourney hasn’t disappointed

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates in the second half of a second-round game iagainst Oklahoma n the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Writer

A day after upsets were all the rage at the NCAA Tournament, the second round wrapped up with just one mild surprise and the rest all blowouts.

Led by overall No. 1 Gonzaga, the rest of the higher seeds in action Monday clobbered their opponents by an average of 18 points. Bulldogs big man Drew Timme said, “You gotta bring that fire. Because all it takes is one good game and you can be out.” But right now, even very good might not be enough to knock a calm, confident and comfortable Gonzaga team off its perch.

