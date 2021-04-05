Indiana Snapshot: Plump still big hit at NCAA Tourney time

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One big shot turned Bobby Plump into an instant celebrity. He’s maintained that popularity for more than 50 yeas with humble style, affable personality and personal tales. Even now, at age 84, Plump remains a hit at NCAA Tournament time. He presented longtime CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz with a basketball autographed by the 1954 Milan state champion team. He chatted with “Hoosiers” screenwriter Angelo Pizzo at Hinkle Fieldhouse last weekend. And this week, he met with a Georgia family at his restaurant.