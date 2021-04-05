Indiana Snapshot: Plump still big hit at NCAA Tourney time

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, Bobby Plump, star of the 1954 Milan state championship basketball team, poses at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “The Indiana high school tournament is still special, not as special as it used to be, but it’s still special,” said Plump, whose winning shot in the 1954 state championship game became the inspiration for “Hoosiers.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One big shot turned Bobby Plump into an instant celebrity. He’s maintained that popularity for more than 50 yeas with humble style, affable personality and personal tales. Even now, at age 84, Plump remains a hit at NCAA Tournament time. He presented longtime CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz with a basketball autographed by the 1954 Milan state champion team. He chatted with “Hoosiers” screenwriter Angelo Pizzo at Hinkle Fieldhouse last weekend. And this week, he met with a Georgia family at his restaurant.

