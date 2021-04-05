Hoops fans glad to be back at valley sports books for national championship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baylor and Gonzaga played in the NCAA men’s national championship Monday, and sports books cross the valley were open for business. 8 Sports Now was there during the excitement, getting reaction from the spectators.

It has been 728 days since the last national championship game was played, as the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoops fans were overjoyed the wait was finally over.

People came out to the Westgate SuperBook to watch the action and place bets on the two teams vying for the title, something they were not able to do a year ago. Although the game wasn’t a thriller, with Baylor jumping out to a 9-0 lead early and ultimately winning 86-70, fans were stilled happy to be back.

“Honestly, it’s something that I feel like I’m in my natural habitat,” said fan Ralph Batista, “like, this is what I do. It’s amazing, especially when you are hitting bets.”

Fan Eric Bonds shared, “Just to be able to see everybody, to feel free to roam around and have a drink, and just normalcy, and it’s a good thing. And we take those small things for granted sometimes, you know, and just to be able to be around this place and see everyone out, it’s a great thing.”

This was Baylor’s first national title in program history. Congratulations, Bears!