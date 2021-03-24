Five Iron Golf with March Madness deals and new league beginning this month

LAS VEGAS – Five Iron Golf, an urban indoor golf experience located at AREA15, an immersive entertainment district just off the Las Vegas Strip at 3215 S. Rancho Dr., will help guests catch the madness on the courts while taking their own shots on the green. From Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20, two four-hour packages will be available for purchase with a variety of reserved seating options per package.

The morning viewing package, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., will include simulator seating, plus the option of simulator gameplay or basketball game viewing, priced at $800 for up to six guests; couch seating, priced at $800 for up to six guests; highboy seating, priced at $300 for up to four guests; and bar seating, priced at $100 per guest.

The afternoon viewing package, available from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m., will include simulator seating, plus the option of simulator gameplay or basketball game viewing, priced at $1,000 for up to six guests; couch seating, priced at $1,000 for up to six guests; highboy seating, priced at $450 for up to four guests; and bar seating, priced at $150 per guest.

The new Five Iron Golf spans 6,300 square feet on the second floor of AREA15, including eight simulators featuring both TrackMan and Full Swing technology. The colorful, urban space allows everyone to practice and play like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual rounds on close to two-hundred of the world’s greatest courses, while also offering premium entertainment options: a full bar, 12 widescreen TVs, a TV wall, shuffleboard and more.

Five Iron offers full bar service with signature cocktails, as well as elevated bar-bites from The Beast by Todd English, which includes the four-time James Beard award winning chef’s spin on sliders, wings and other hand-held favorites.

Five Iron Golf is open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 725.239.1600.

More information on Five Iron Golf is available on Five Iron’s website and social media channels at @fiveirongolf.