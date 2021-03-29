Ducks can’t find answers to solve Southern California again

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy (11) and guard LJ Figueroa (12) walk off the court with teammate after a Sweet 16 game against Southern California in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Southern California won 82-68. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

Dana Altman was quick to shoulder the blame after one of Oregon’s ugliest offensive performances of the season came at the wrong time and against an opponent the Ducks knew all too well. The Ducks lacked the answers to solve Southern California for the second time this season. Oregon’s season came to a crashing halt with an 82-68 loss to USC in the West Region semifinal.

The Ducks were undone by struggles at the offensive end as they were unable to solve the length and size presented by the Trojans’ zone defense.