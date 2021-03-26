Double-double: Champagnie twins enter NBA draft process

St. John’s guard Julian Champagnie, left, drives against Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft process — just like his twin brother — after leading the Big East in scoring during his sophomore season. The 6-foot-8 forward plans to maintain his eligibility in case he decides to return to college for his junior year.

The announcement by St. John’s came two days after Champagnie’s twin Justin, a star player at Pittsburgh, revealed similar plans to explore his NBA prospects. Julian Champagnie averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds during a breakout season for the Red Storm. He was a first team All-Big East selection. Justin Champagnie, a 6-6 forward, earned All-ACC first-team honors after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for Pitt.