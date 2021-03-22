Big upset day in NCAAs: Has the mid-major revolution begun?

Oral Roberts players and coaches huddle on the court after a college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. Oral Roberts won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Writer

Four upsets in eight second-round games at the NCAA Tournament may be a sign the mid-major revolution is on. Or maybe not. It’s too soon to draw conclusions, but there’s few who doubt the little guys had a good day Sunday and four more mid-majors will pick up the banner in games Monday.

No. 11 seed Loyola and No. 15 Oral Roberts are headed to the Sweet 16 after stunning top-seeded Illinois and seventh-seeded Florida, and neither cares much for the “Cinderella” label. “We are not capitulating to anybody here,” ORU coach Paul Mills said.

