Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

Big Tournament
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates beating Arkansas 81-72 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By JIM LITKE AP Sports Writer

Baylor more than lived up to its top-seeded billing, pulling away from No. 3 Arkansas early and then again the second the game got uncomfortably close.

The Bears booked a spot in the Final Four come Saturday against No. 2 Houston, which had a much tougher time shaking free from 11th-seeded Oregon State.

The Bears’ win was more commanding than it looked; even opposing coach Eric Musselman conceded “they played phenomenal tonight.” The other side of the bracket is in action Tuesday, with overall top seed Gonzaga facing No 6 USC, and the final No. 1, Michigan, taking on 11th seeded UCLA.

