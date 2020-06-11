Allegiant Stadium hiring 4,500 people for Las Vegas Raiders gameday staff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Allegiant Stadium is looking to hire thousands of workers to fill gameday positions for the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season.

The stadium will begin accepting applications Saturday, June 13 through its virtual recruitment website. Interested individuals should be available to work all Las Vegas Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

The part-time positions include hospitality, food services, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial and a variety of other jobs across six employers including the Las Vegas Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG-LV, S.A.F.E. Management and ASM Global. You can get more information about the positions and apply at this link.

“With the Raiders’ first Las Vegas gameday quickly approaching, we are excited to recruit a winning team to help make every event at Allegiant Stadium unforgettable,” said Las Vegas Raiders’ President Marc Badain. “We also look forward to helping support local recovery efforts by providing new employment opportunities with the Raiders organization and all of our partners at Allegiant Stadium.”

All individuals will receive a confirmation email when applications are submitted successfully. Allegiant Stadium also looks forward to celebrating their inclusive culture through their commitment to hiring a diverse workforce.