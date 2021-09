Can you feel the difference in the air today? Those southwest breezes did their job to start drying out the air and now Mother Nature will be working extra hard to heat us up for the Labor Day weekend. Fall is less than three weeks away and summer is not giving in just yet! We’ll have plenty of hot sunshine for outdoor fun, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast warns not to overdo it as temps rise closer to records by Monday.