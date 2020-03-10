Best of Boulder City

The Best "Dam" Town

The Best People. Businesses. Times. Restaurants. "Dam" Town.

Discover Boulder City takes a look at the businesses in your favorite "dam" town. Whether it's an established favorite or a hidden gem, Discover Boulder City looks to highlight the best gems in Nevada's best small town.

Currently we're highlighting one of Boulder City's finest restaurants in Chilly Jilly'z (which also features frozen treats), as well as one of the funnest aquatic adventure destinations in the southwest, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.