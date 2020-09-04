The Crossing opens KIDSPACE, childcare centers that offer distance learning support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local church is helping families adjust to distance learning. The Crossing Church has created what it calls “KIDSPACE” and it is a place for parents to take children from grades kindergarten through 5th grade during the day.

While practicing social distancing, KIDSPACE also offers learning support and other activities. The services are free and available to anybody, while space is limited based on current citywide COVID-19 mandates.

“It’s just been awesome this week moms and dads have come, and we did the first day od school drop offs. They helped them log on and went through all those difficulties. We’re just glad as long as we need to welcome these students to our campus,” said Lee Coate, Executive Pastor of The Crossing.

The program is offered Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Currently, the church has more than 100 children in the program and has had to stop accepting new applications.

For more information on the program click here to directly link to KIDSPACE web page.