Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the first day of school looked a lot different, teachers say it will definitely be one to remember. It was tough at times due to internet and technology problems.

Tonight, teachers are relieved it’s behind them and are looking forward to tomorrow.

Several of their opening statements to their students consisted of ‘Okay, I’m going to mess up, and you guys get to laugh at me. We’re going to get through this together.'”

First day of school=DONE ✅

Tune in at 11pm to find out what teachers had to say about the day, the triumphs and struggles that were faced. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/XbCHCdzB0R — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) August 25, 2020

Nevertheless, they say despite the challenges, they will continue to stay optimistic.

“Really stressed trying to log in and make sure everything was good to go, and we couldn’t access it,” recounted Tony Wagner, a learning strategist. “We kinda freaked out.”

As many of you already know, the first day of school wasn’t all that smooth of a ride. A lot of students had issues trying to access Canvas.

Wagner said most of his day consisted of “repeating how to access it, how to access it and how to click on assignments … Kids kept getting kicked out, teachers got kicked out. My screen would freeze.”

“I really felt like that was going to be expected because when you have over 300,000 people logging up at once, it definitely can cloud up,” said Kristan Nigro, a CCSD kindergarten teacher.

She notes there’s definitely room for improvement, but she is thankful she had the chance to see her students today.

“Kindergartners, they love you no matter what, so even when I was having the hiccups with the technology, and the screen would freeze, they were always happy,” Nigro shared.

For Melissa Spahn, an eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Monaco Middle School, the day wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be.

“We just think it’s going to get better,” she said. “It has to get better. I’m very happy that we are doing distance learning safety-wise for the kids and for us.”

Many of the teachers say they have set up a Google Voice number for parents to call them if they have questions, have extra virtual hours and even have created the time to look for mindful activities for those struggling.

“There’s definitely going to be challenges, there’s no doubt,” said Luanne Wagner, a teacher at Clark High School. “I’m an in-person, face-to-face kind of teacher, and I’m glad I also have my son and niece, who are also educators, to rely on them to talk to throughout the day.”

She says she knows there are many families out there with special needs students who require extra support. Luanne wants to remind them that there are various resources on the school district’s website and nonprofit organizations, like Project 150, who want to help.