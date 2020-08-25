Spring Valley High School had ‘plan b’ in place to deal with Canvas issues; students say it felt like a ‘normal first day of school’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canvas, the online learning management system the Clark County School District is using to instruct students when it crashed on the first day of the new school year.

According to teachers and parents who contacted 8 News Now, the outage was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Teachers were seeing a message that stated, “The website is under heavy load. Too many people are accessing this website at the same time.”

Eventually, the situation was fixed and under control. But not all schools struggled, especially those who used Google.

One local CCSD high school had Google Meets as a “plan b” in place just in case Canvas had some issues. 8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond drops in on a virtual class and shows us the adjustment