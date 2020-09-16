Parents noticing issues when children try to take academic progress tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fourth week of distance education is underway for Clark County School District students.

Right now, while connectivity remains an issue, students are taking assessments to measure their academic progress in certain subjects, known as MAPS. The computer adaptive assessments show where a student is at academically in math, reading and science.

But some parents are noticing issues when students try to take the test.

“You can’t get into the website,” revealed Elissa Jones, mother of four children. It’s a frustration of her’s while she monitors her children during distance education, “I’m trying to hang in there a best as I can.”

Two of Jones’ kids attend elementary school, and her oldest, Xander, is in middle school. She says he can’t access the MAP assessments.

“Last week was English; he was trying to take all week. And today, he was scheduled to take the math, and he couldn’t get in at all,” Jones said.

It’s a challenge some families and educators in the district are posting about online. Jones acknowledges it seems random who it impacts.

“My fourth-grader was able to take his, I believe math, last week,” she shared. “So, he was able to get in. I think it’s just luck of the draw.”

The Nevada Department of Education admits there’s a problem with the platform. A statement reads:

The vendor is actively working to resolve an intermittent issue with their MAP Growth Assessment platform. Again, the issue is intermittent and many of our schools have had successful testing sessions this fall. The vendor’s engineering and technology teams are quickly working to determine a solution while also coordinating with schools on how best to support them. Nevada Department of Education

Jones says uncertainty remains, though, when teachers can reschedule the assessment.

“I thought she may reach out and say, ‘Hey, we need to schedule a special time for him to take this test, but I haven’t heard anything.”

It’s overcoming another hurdle during virtual learning.

CCSD students take the MAP Growth Assessment during designated windows during the fall, winter and spring.