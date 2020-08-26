Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of students in the Clark County School District still don’t have the tools they need for distance education. Efforts are ramping up to get those kids connected, and it’s going to take some legwork.

8 News Now has been told the program Connecting Kids Nevada and the school district are both doing everything they can.

“We all know that in this digital world, this was going to be a huge barrier,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of Communities in School, Nevada.

Hance-Lehr’s organization is helping with the effort. Their website shows CCSD still hasn’t reached nearly 62,000 students. Of those contacted, less than 10% need internet or devices.

But the situation is unclear for those not contacted, so the team is community canvassing.

“We’ve got people that are passing out pamphlets in our neighborhoods that we haven’t heard from,” Hance-Lehr explained. “We want to be in our grocery stores; we want to be in the areas that say ‘give us a call or fill out this survey.'”

Individual schools are also taking action of their own.

“A lot of my students have devices,” said Jay Fair, a teacher at Brinley Middle School.

She tells us that’s because her principal has put outreach plans in place.

“She is 100% willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that our students have devices, that they have textbooks,” said Fair. “They’ve been making phone calls … She is willing to drive by the houses if she has to.”

Other teachers point to potential problems, even if you have internet.

“Students and teachers are having their internet use doubled and tripled,” shared Ryan Fromoltz, a teacher at Las Vegas High School. “A lot of them are going to be out of data real soon for the internet.”

The best thing to do? Reach out.

“We need to know what you need, so we can connect you,” Hance-Lehr stressed.

It’s important to remember that there is no deadline to ask for this help. If your child still needs a Chromebook or internet access, contact the Family Support Center at 1-888-616-2476 or click here.