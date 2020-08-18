Local elementary school uses ‘big care packages’ to get students everything needed to succeed in distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes for most students in the Clark County School District will start on Monday, so some schools are focusing on what students need at home to succeed during their time of distance learning. That doesn’t just mean making sure they have Chromebooks, but it means getting the children other supplies as well.

Rolling out bags of supplies, Roger Bryan Elementary School is helping families adjust to the new normal.

“We were stoked that the teachers are all making this available to the parents,” said Xanthe Pyne, mother.

The bags which were donated by Smith’s Grocery Store at Skye Canyon, contained items to enhance students’ educational experience at home.

“It makes me feel really good and confident that his teacher and the school actually care about him,” said Alisia Torrey, a mother, and a teacher.

“We felt that we want our parents to have more than just a piece of technology,” said Laurence Derasmo, the principal of Roger Bryan Elementary. “We wanted them to have this supplement instructional material that the teachers will actually be using during those lessons in those kids as well.”

Principal Derasmo calls them ‘big care packages.’

“Filled with all kinds of things and love from my teachers to our kids,” he said.

It was the teachers who made the roughly 600 bags last week, and each one was filled with everything students may need over the next few months. It had school supplies such as paper and pencils, along with books and parent resources.

“We’re making that extra effort to get our kids involved and engaged,” Derasmo said. “The supplies in each bag depends on the grade level, but all incorporate hands-on learning at home.”

“They have a math packet, three reading packets, a sight word packet,” said Heather Kristich, kindergarten teacher.

Derasmo says all of the items that were donated are in the teacher’s classrooms.

“We’re sending home whiteboards with all the kids,” Derasmo said.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “How do you feel about distance education starting next week?”

Jovan Jenkins, father: “Ohhh, I’m a little nervous about it.

Parents of students who attend Roger Bryan Elementary who are interested in picking up supplies for your children can do it this Monday-Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m.- 11 a.m.